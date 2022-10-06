Legoland Florida donating $20 from every ticket to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance sign at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven, Fla.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

Now through Oct. 9, the resort said it will donate $20 from every Legoland theme park ticket sold online to the American Red Cross to help support Hurricane Ian relief efforts up to a maximum of $100,000. The park said the donations will enable the American Red Cross to prepare and respond to help people recover from the disaster.

Just like many other Central Florida theme parks, Legoland Florida Resort closed for safety reasons leading up Hurricane Ian’s arrival. The park has since reopened its doors to guests, and its water park will reopen to guests on Saturday.

Two of the water park’s slides, the Twin Chasers and Splash Out, will remain temporarily closed.

“Legoland Florida Resort is thankful for the employees who helped with park clean-up efforts and the heroes across the state who are helping communities rebuild,” leaders said Wednesday.

The theme park announced Wednesday that it will be delaying the launch of its newest attraction, Pirate River Quest, until next year due to Hurricane Ian impacts.

“The canals of Cypress Gardens, along with the Chain of Lakes and Peace River, have seen record-breaking water levels this year, which have impacted the attraction’s intended launch date,” the resort said in a news release. “This captain-driven boat ride will navigate the natural passageways of Lake Eloise and the historic Cypress Gardens.”

Fans of the park are encouraged to check the park’s social media channels for updates on the new attraction.

Legoland Florida is currently offering guests the chance to experience its Halloween Monster Party event until the end of the month.

