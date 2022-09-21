Disney: Crystal Palace’s Winnie the Pooh character dining returns for lunch, dinner

The Crystal Palace: A Buffet with Characters featuring Winnie the Pooh and Friends

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has brought back its popular Winnie the Pooh character dining experience at The Crystal Palace.

Magic Kingdom guests can make reservations and join Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore for lunch and dinner.

The special character dining experience was one of several announced by the resort back in July. Last week, Walt Disney World announced that guests will soon get the chance to have breakfast with the lovable Hundred Acre Wood characters on Oct. 25. Those breakfast reservations at the Crystal Palace will open on Sept. 22.

For lunch and dinner, guests can choose from favorites like roasted carved meats, freshly prepared pastas, delicious salads and beyond. For dessert, guests can savor warm seasonal cobbler, butterscotch pudding, strawberry shortcake and soft-serve ice cream.

On Sept. 27, ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast featuring Lilo and Stitch will make its grand return to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Guests will be able to try an ‘Ohana Breakfast Skillet, Pineapple Coconut Breakfast Bread or Kona Coffee while interacting with the popular Disney characters.

Click here to learn more about dining reservations across Walt Disney World.

