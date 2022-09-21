Disney shares first look at EPCOT 40th anniversary merchandise

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at some of the merchandise that will be coming to EPCOT’s 40th anniversary celebration.

The theme park opened to the public on Oct. 1, 1982, and at the time featured five Future World pavilions including Spaceship Earth, Universe of Energy, World of Motion, Journey Into Imagination and The Land. The park also had its nine World Showcase pavilions representing Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom and the United States.

Debuting at the Creations Shop throughout the month of October, guests will be able to find special collections of merchandise that pay tribute to the theme park’s rich history.

Disney said these items include new retro-designed spirit jerseys, Loungefly mini backpacks, trading pins, an assortment of EPCOT family T-shirts and long sleeve shirts, Minnie Mouse headbands and of course, a collection that draws inspiration to everyone’s favorite purple dragon, Figment.

More details about the collections will be released in the near future.

