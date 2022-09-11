Disney Cruise Line debuts name of new ship, adds new destinations

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Just a couple of months following the debut of the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line has officially unveiled the name of its sixth ship.

The Disney Treasure, will join the Disney Cruise Line fleet in 2024, and will be filled with Walt Disney’s life-long love for exploration. During the D23 Expo presentation “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro offered a first look for fans.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by several students, police say | 17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando ID’d; Crimeline offers up to $5K reward for tips that lead to arrest | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“For our sixth ship, we’re dreaming up a brand new design concept that feels unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has ever done before,” D’Amaro said. “Its grand hall is inspired by the grander mystery of a gilded palace. It draws on real world influences from Asia, Africa, as well as the far-off land of Agrabah.”

The ship’s Grand Hall features a beautiful statue featuring Aladdin, Jasmin and the Magic Carpet soaring together in a whole new world of adventure.

The Disney Treasure is coming to Disney Cruise Line in 2024

As Disney Cruise Line fans eagerly await the new ship’s arrival, Disney Cruise Line is setting sail to a world down under. Beginning in October of 2023, the fleet’s ship, The Disney Wonder, will begin taking passengers in Australia and New Zealand.

“The ship here is the destination on these voyages inviting guests from this region into stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, and we’re so glad to bring something new those that they never have experienced this type of Disney magic before,” D’Amaro explained. “Now, obviously I’m also excited to share that the Disney Wonder’s repositioning cruises will be our first South Pacific voyages – giving you the chance to experience destinations like Fiji and Samoa.”

Ad

At Disney Cruise Line’s new destination on the island of Eleuthera, guests will be immersed in stories and traditions passed down among generations of local residents. Disney is working closely with Bahamian artists and advisors to create experiences that represent the country’s natural beauty and rich culture, brought to life through Disney storytelling and the unparalleled service of local cast and crew. (Disney)

In 2019, Disney shared the first details about the Disney Wish and its second Bahamas destination, Lighthouse Point. During Sunday’s presentation, Disney leaders said progress continues on the beautiful new island which will bring the natural beauty and rich culture of the Bahamas to life for Disney Cruise Line guests.

Disney Cruise Line’s new destination on the island of Eleuthera will be a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. In addition to the pristine beaches, families will enjoy a recreation center, dining, shopping, a water playground, a cultural pavilion and more. (Disney)

“We’re still in the early stages, but I can tell this is going to be a spectacular location for our Disney Cruise Line,” D’Amaro said. “We’re excited to create a place where you can learn about the stories and the traditions that are passed down by generations of Eleuthera residents. We know how much our guests love Castaway Cay, so we can’t wait for you all to put your toes in the sand on this new island destination.”

Disney Cruise Line is building three new cruise ships that all started with the Disney Wish. Each of them showcasing the immersive family entertainment, enchanting storytelling and unparalleled service that only Disney can deliver.

Ad

Click here to learn about the new Disney Cruise Line destinations.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.