Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by several students, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A shooting scare on Friday at Mainland High School that turned out to be a false alarm drew scores of Daytona Beach police officers to the campus, who found nothing after each room in every building was searched.

According to a police statement issued Sunday on Facebook, detectives’ investigation revealed the “false alarm” appears to have been the work of several students who capitalized on a threat written in a bathroom stall the day prior, all to play a prank. Though publicly unidentified, those students now face pending felony charges, police said.

In a narrative of events, police described two groups of students who collaborated “to create a panic.”

The students on Friday were recorded in the school’s cafeteria getting into position and “timing their actions,” according to the statement. As several female students walked toward an administrator laughing and smiling, one of them told the administrator that someone had a gun, police said. A male student waiting for his cue then broke out into a run, prompting a large crowd to follow him, the statement reads.

Video of these individuals prior to and during the incident shows that neither the male nor the female students observed a gun or flinched as you would expect when shots had just been fired. At no time in the video, does anyone stand on a table and present a gun, or fire shots as some people have posted. Daytona Beach Police Department

The department said everyone involved has been identified and interviewed, and that the “pranksters” face pending charges of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner against a person or persons, a second-degree felony.

In summary, police said the incident “appears to have been a cruel prank by several students,” now allegedly “out of control” due to internet trolls, misinformed people and people who don’t live in Florida or have children enrolled at Mainland.

Please do not re-share posts containing unverified information, and if you or your kid(s) have information about this, or any threat, please call us directly instead of only posting it on social media. We cannot locate every single post online and this only delays our response and investigation. Daytona Beach Police Department

The all-clear was issued Friday at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach after “an emergency button was activated,” prompting police to flock to the school.

