Thrown chair causes shooting scare at Winter Springs High School

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs High School was placed on a code red lockdown Thursday morning amid a shooting scare, but the campus is secure and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The school, located at 130 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, was locked down before 10 a.m.

According to Seminole County Public Schools, a student in the discipline office became upset and threw a chair, causing a loud disturbance.

The noise caused some to think a gunshot had been fired.

“Early report of shot fired on campus is inaccurate,” the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

“The campus was immediately secured. Law enforcement officers quickly addressed the situation. All students and staff are safe, and campus operations will resume as normal shortly,” SCPS tweeted. “As always, the safety of our campuses is our top priority.”

News 6 has reached out to school officials, sheriff’s officials and police for more information.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

