Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free on this cruise line

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Margaritaville at Sea cruise line is honoring those that serve our communities with a free cruise to the Bahamas.

“For their dedication to serving our communities,” Margaritaville at Sea announced all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement, government employees and educators can sail for free on a three-day, two-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island.

[TRENDING: Shark attacks, kills woman who was on cruise that set sail from Port Canaveral | Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The cruise, which sets sail from the Port of Palm Beach, covers up to two qualified members per stateroom. Free ocean view upgrades are also available through Oct. 4, 2022. Taxes, fees and gratuities, however, are not included.

According to its website, the Heroes Sail Free offer is open to those members who have a verified member ID through the GovX ID platform. Some blackout dates do apply.

The sailing period ranges from Sept. 9, 2022 through Dec. 29, 2023, according to its website. Each member gets one free sailing per year.

For information, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: