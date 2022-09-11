17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando ID’d; Crimeline offers up to $5K reward for tips that lead to arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando.

Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital after being located lying in Domino Drive with a gunshot wound, found by officers who responded to a report of gunfire in the Lane Mann Estates area around 10:59 p.m.

Neither the source of the gunfire nor a motive behind the shooting have yet been determined. In Crimeline’s flyer, it described Williams’ death as first-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-1000, or Crimeline to remain anonymous by calling 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or texting **8477.

If you call in, reference OPD case No. 2022-00315299.

