Arrest made in shooting that killed 1 in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Orange County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 7900 block of Arabian Place on Saturday around 4:44 p.m. regarding a shooting and located an adult male victim who had been shot, identified Sunday as 28-year-old De’Vonta Sheldon Mathis, deputies said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies on Sunday said Marquis Jarrod Henderson, 30, was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting and faces charges of third-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Marquis Jarrod Henderson, 30. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

