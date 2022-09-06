Woman accused of chasing, shooting, killing relative in Fruitland Park

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A woman is accused of chasing a relative down and fatally shooting him over the weekend in Fruitland Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman, who faces a second-degree murder charge, had a long-standing grudge with her 39-year-old relative, but she is not being named due to the fact she is possibly the victim of a sex crime.

According to investigators, the woman was at a home on Pine Street around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 3 when she noticed the victim walking through the neighborhood. She then yelled at him and chased him down the street before shooting him with a handgun, sheriff’s officials said.

The man ran to a nearby home and sought help from another man, who tried to take the shooting victim to a hospital, deputies said. The victim, however, died of his injuries on Eagles Nest Road, the sheriff’s office said.

After an arrest warrant was issued for the suspected shooter, she turned herself in to authorities later the same night, officials said.

The woman is being held in Lake County jail without bond.

