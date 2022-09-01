Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

Justin Lamar Jones, 4, used a mallet to kill his step-son, according to investigators.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont.

Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.

Gaudino is the partner of the accused killer — Justin Lamar Jones, 41 — according to deputies, while Finister is the man’s stepson.

Deputies have not yet confirmed the relationship between the stepson and the woman.

Investigators said Jones hit both victims with a mallet. Jones also placed a trash bag over the 17-year-old’s head after hitting him, deputies said.

Law enforcement was called to the mobile home park Wednesday at 2 p.m. by a third victim, who claimed she witnessed Jones beat Finister to death, records said. The woman claims Jones then tied her up and sexually battered her repeatedly before she managed to escape and called for help, according to investigators.

Deputies said they spotted Jones’ SUV in the parking lot of Publix on U.S. Highway 27 and Hartwood Marsh Road. According to deputies, Jones ran but they caught him and took him into custody.

Investigators said Jones confessed to both killings.

Jones has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping.

