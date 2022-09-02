911 calls released in Lake County mobile park double homicide, sexual battery

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released a 911 call made by a woman from a mobile home park near Clermont made when she ran for help after she was raped and two others were killed Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.

Deputies were notified of the killings and responded to the mobile home park Wednesday at 2 p.m. when a third victim called them, telling them she witnessed Justin Lamar Jones, 41, beat Finister, the suspect’s stepson, to death with a mallet.

The woman said Jones then tied her up and sexually battered her repeatedly before she managed to escape and call for help, according to an arrest affidavit. After the woman ran over to a neighbor’s camper, that neighbor called 911.

“I have a (woman) that ran over to my camper and said (the suspect) raped and killed... Just hysterical, crying, just very freaked out,” he said in the 911 call of the woman who escaped from Jones. “He supposedly left in his truck... looking for (the victim).”

He then passed the phone over to the victim and she told the operator she doesn’t know what weapons Jones had, but he threatened to kill her before tying her up and raping her.

“He said he was threatening to kill me with a hammer... because I woke up and I just (see him) beating on top of (Finister) and I’m like, yelling at him to stop,” the woman told the 911 operator.

Investigators said Jones hit both Gaudino, his partner, and Finister with a mallet. Jones also placed a trash bag over the 17-year-old’s head after hitting him, deputies said.

When the 911 operator asked if this was aligned with Jones’ usual behavior, the woman responded he had previously “punched the walls and a bunch of other stuff causing property damage” at an out-of-state duplex in her mother’s name.

“Besides that... it’s like a rough relationship because he also, he was drunk,” the woman said in the 911 call. “He told me, like, before, he left to get me Arby’s or whatever, ‘If you don’t stay in there, I’m going to kill you and then I’m going to kill all your dogs and then I’m going to kill myself...’ He literally told me, ‘My life is over. It’s too late for saying sorry.’”

The 911 operator told the woman she “put up an incredible fight.”

Investigators said Jones confessed to both killings.

Jones has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping.

