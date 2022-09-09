Disney unveils first look at Walt’s ‘Dreamers Point‘ statue at D23

ANAHEIM, Calif – Disney fans visiting the D23 Expo this weekend in Southern California will get a first look at the new Walt Disney statue coming to Dreamers Point at EPCOT.

The new statue, called “Walt The Dreamer,” will be located in the all-new World Celebration area of EPCOT.

Full size bronze Walt the Dreamer statue at D23 Expo (D23)

“As guests pass Spaceship Earth, in the future they will discover a breathtaking new view of World Showcase from Dreamers Point,” Disney described in a news release earlier this year. “World Celebration will also feature a new statue honoring the legacy of the original dreamer, Walt Disney, plus beautiful natural environments and global design elements filled with Disney magic.”

Disney leaders debuted the new statue Thursday night to members of the media. The statue will be one of several things D23 guests will get to see in the “Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams” pavilion.

The statue is just a piece of the historic transformation happening now at EPCOT.

As shown in this artist concept rendering, a new statue of Walt Disney will be part of the new World Celebration neighborhood at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in a new location called Dreamer’s Point. (Disney) (Walt Disney World)

