EPCOT’s ‘Moana’ experience to feature large Te Fiti figure

A new model of Te Fiti that will be used to develop Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a new attraction coming to EPCOT, is on display at D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on September 8, 2022.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disney Imagineers have shared new details about the upcoming “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” experience now under construction at EPCOT.

The new “Moana” themed attraction will be located in EPCOT’s new World Nature, just steps from the Seas with Nemo & Friends attraction and the Land pavilion. Disney Imagineers said the experience will be a lush exploration trail inviting EPCOT guests to learn about the global cycle of water. Guests will be invited to play and interact with water as it travels from the skies to the land and back again.

Fans at the D23 Expo in Southern California are currently getting a first look at behind-the-scenes photos of the attraction’s development, including a model of Te Fiti at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion.

The roughly 16-foot tall figure of Te Fiti will be within the experience. The character in the movie “Moana” represents life and the balance of nature. Disney Imagineers worked hand-in-hand with Walt Disney Animation Studios to finalize the size and pose of the figure.

Earlier this month, Disney shared a glimpse at some of the construction and sculpting underway for the new experience.

Moana's spiral, displayed at the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction at EPCOT. (Walt Disney Imagineering)

