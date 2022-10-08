This fall scavenger hunt will have Disney fans searching for pumpkins

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Celebrate the Halloween season with your gourd-eous group by partaking in this very special pumpkin hunt from September 29 to October 31

BAY LAKE, Fla. – With the fall season now underway you may be looking for something fun to do with the family at the local theme parks.

Walt Disney World has now introduced its Pluto Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt at EPCOT.

[TRENDING: Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian | City supports Cocoa police chief despite complaint, unpopularity with officers | Become a News 6 Insider]

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Celebrate the Halloween season with your gourd-eous group by partaking in this very special pumpkin hunt from September 29 to October 31 (McReynolds)

The activity, similar to Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, allows families to walk around in search of Disney themed pumpkins including Mickey, Minnie, Chip & Dale and Figment.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Celebrate the Halloween season with your gourd-eous group by partaking in this very special pumpkin hunt from September 29 to October 31 (McReynolds)

The activity is the perfect addition to add to any guest list as they enjoy the food and drink offerings at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

This activity will have families searching primarily around World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature neighborhoods.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Celebrate the Halloween season with your gourd-eous group by partaking in this very special pumpkin hunt from September 29 to October 31 (McReynolds)

The scavenger hunt costs $9.99, plus tax. *Walt Disney World annual passholder discounts are available*

Once all the Disney pumpkins are found, guests can return their scavenger hunt maps back to participating retail locations for a pumpkin themed prize.

Pluto Pumpkin Pursuit (WKMG)

Scavenger Hunt game boards can be purchased at various retail locations around EPCOT. The event is available through Oct. 31.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Celebrate the Halloween season with your gourd-eous group by partaking in this very special pumpkin hunt from September 29 to October 31 (McReynolds)

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs through Nov. 19.

Happy pumpkin hunting!

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.