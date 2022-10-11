FEMA disaster recovery center opening in Volusia County

Volusia County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center.

FEMA will open a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

FEMA representatives, local governments and social service groups will be there to help businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Ian. That includes:

Applying for FEMA assistance

Housing and utility information

FEMA application status updates and denying appeals

Guidance to available resources in the community

Resources from the Small Business Administration

Residents will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis and should arrive early if possible.

On Monday, Volusia County reported it had tallied some $285 million in estimated damages from Ian so far, including damages to 5,411 homes.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply, according to FEMA. Residents can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.