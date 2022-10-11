83º

FEMA disaster recovery center opening in Volusia County

Disaster recovery center will be open every day in Daytona Beach

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Volusia County, Hurricane Ian, Hurricane
Volusia County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center.

FEMA will open a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

FEMA representatives, local governments and social service groups will be there to help businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Ian. That includes:

  • Applying for FEMA assistance
  • Housing and utility information
  • FEMA application status updates and denying appeals
  • Guidance to available resources in the community
  • Resources from the Small Business Administration

Residents will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis and should arrive early if possible.

On Monday, Volusia County reported it had tallied some $285 million in estimated damages from Ian so far, including damages to 5,411 homes.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply, according to FEMA. Residents can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

