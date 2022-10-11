Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago.

Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane.

Below is a county-by-county list breaking down each district’s hurricane makeup day plan. We will update the story as we receive more information.

Brevard County

The school district will have hurricane makeup days, but a plan has not been finalized yet.

Flagler County

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt said staff has recommended moving the end of the first quarter to Friday, Oct. 14, and shifting the end of the second quarter, or first semester, to Wednesday, Jan. 11, in order to impact staff and students as little as possible.

While school officials said Monday, Oct. 17, Monday, Nov. 21, Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 were originally listed as hurricane makeup days, the new plan devised by staff would keep Oct. 17 as a teacher workday and Nov. 21 as the start of fall break.

According to Flagler Schools, as Florida’s hurricane season runs through November, the district reserves the right to amend these plans at any point. Families and staff can find more information listed on the district calendar.

Marion County

As a result of Hurricane Ian, the last day of school for Marion County students and staff is Tuesday, May 30.

Osceola County

The district, which lost five instructional days due to Ian, will not have any hurricane makeup days because the district exceeds the state requirement on instructional minutes.

However, Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said if any additional days are missed this school year during the remainder of hurricane season, makeup days may be planned.

Seminole County

The hurricane makeup days in Seminole County will be Jan. 2, 2023, Jan. 3, 2023, and March 20, 2023, according to district officials.

Sumter County

At the next board meeting on Oct.18, Sumter school officials will discuss not having hurricane makeup days.

The district currently has an extended instructional day for students to meet the state-required instructional/credit hours.

Volusia County

District officials said they do plan to have hurricane makeup days, which will be discussed and determined at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

News 6 is still waiting to receive responses from Orange, Lake and Polk counties.

