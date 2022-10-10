84º

Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments

Job fair comes amid ongoing teacher, bus driver shortage in district

Nicolle Osorio, Digital Intern

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments.

The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments.

Wages start at $15 an hour across the district. Also, employers receive health care benefits as well as the option to join the state of Florida’s retirement plan.

The job fair will go from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 401 Simpson Road.

Those interested in applying can visit this website.

