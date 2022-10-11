87º

Local News

How to donate baby formula, other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

Healthy Start Florida needs pre-mixed formula, bottles, diapers

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Florida, Flagler County, Volusia County, Polk County, Baby Formula, Donations, Hurricane Ian
Infant Formula.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Baby supplies are needed in hurricane-affected parts of Florida, and Healthy Start Florida is putting out a call for donations.

The agency said it needs pre-mixed baby formula — not powdered formula — since some areas don’t have access to safe drinking water. It also needs baby bottles with disposable liners and other baby supplies like diapers.

Donations are especially needed for the following counties: Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Flagler, Volusia and DeSoto.

Healthy Start Florida is asking donors to buy the supplies online and have them shipped directly to one of the Healthy Start locations.

You can buy items directly from Amazon wish lists and send them to the affected agencies:

If you wish to make a cash donation instead, you can donate directly to each Healthy Start Coalition by going to their websites:

