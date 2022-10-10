Nearly $300M in estimated damages done to Volusia County by Hurricane Ian

Families in Volusia County asking for help to prevent home floods

ORLANDO, Fla. – Volusia County says damages from Hurricane Ian have reached nearly $300 million, and these are not the final numbers.

Data from the Volusia County Property Appraiser show more than $285 million in damages so far, with 6,397 buildings damaged in some way because of Ian.

That’s $20 million more than the estimate provided on Thursday by the county.

Single-family homes took the most damage from Ian according to the latest numbers, with 5,411 homes recorded as damaged so far with an estimated cost of $166 million.

Commercial properties also took a big hit with 612 recorded as damaged so far, at an estimated cost $97 million.

Volusia County residents are eligible for individual assistance from FEMA, as well as transitional housing assistance.

Staff from FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance program are also now traveling throughout the county and helping with the FEMA application process. These workers are providing support where ever a household is residing.

Residents are urged to verify that a person is actually with DSA before providing any personal information. DSA staff must provide identification at all times.

People can apply for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Residents can also call the Volusia County Citizens Information Center for information about community resources at 1-866-345-0345.