Volusia County supply drive for Hurricane Ian flood victims set for Monday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, the Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate to host a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding.

With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off event at The Center at Deltona — located at 1640 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd. — is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

“Our Deltona residents affected by the floods left their homes with only the clothes on their back, so anything is better than nothing! We will be working to get these supplies to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian,” a flyer reads.

Organizers ask for toiletries, clothes for all ages and genders, sleeping supplies, food, water and more.

