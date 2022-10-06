More than 100K items donated in News 6, Salvation Army supply drive for hurricane victims

News 6 and the Salvation Army are getting results in a partnership donation drive, bringing in loads of supplies for the victims impacted in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 teamed up with the Salvation Army to host a donation drive Tuesday — one that received more than 100,000 items to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

The drop-off spot was located at the Salvation Army headquarters in Orlando and ran from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

[TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]

People were urged to bring in donations for items that hurricane victims need, such as food, bottled water and baby supplies. A Salvation Army spokeswoman reported that 100,173 items were donated over the course of the drive.

Those items include:

8,020 food items

16,823 boxes of snacks

18,128 bottles of water

6,696 articles of clothes

3,124 household items

25,634 toiletries

6,490 baby supplies

9,886 cleaning materials

752 medical supplies

2,650 adult diapers

1,650 towels and blankets

320 animal supplies

“All of the things collected here are going to stay here in Orange and Osceola County. We do have teams all over Central Florida, especially in Southwest Florida. This has been declared a territorial disaster,” Capt. Ken Chapman of the Salvation Army said.

Even though the donation drive is over, those interested in helping hurricane survivors can continue to provide financial donations at the Salvation Army’s website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: