Central Florida organizations hold food, supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – People and community organizations across Central Florida are banding together to lend a helping hand to families in need after Hurricane Ian.

Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns joined organizations like the Second Harvest Food Bank, Equal Ground, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Central Florida Diaper Bank to host a supply giveaway on Wednesday.

The giveaway was held at the James R. Smith Neighborhood Center. They gave away Walmart gift cards, diapers and food to more than 300 families.

“Just giving our community members some hope,” Burns said. “We know this won’t solve all of their problems but we’re hoping it can give them some hope to make it to the next day.”

Debra Newell lives in the Richmond Heights community and was at the giveaway. She said she’s thankful now more than ever after she saw flooding inside of her home and lost power for more than a day.

She said her food was spoiled. Newell said the lost food was tough because she’s on a fixed income with her grandson and suffers from kidney failure.

Estella Williams, 80, said she’s finally getting relief inside her Richmond Heights home.

Williams has stuck it out — despite floodwaters sitting inside her home for days.

She said she’s glad the water has receded.

“I said to myself ‘I need to get out of this house,’ but then where am I going to go at 80 years old? So I stayed here yes. I stuck it out, I had to get the water up,” Williams said.

We saw FEMA teams and volunteers on the ground in the Orlovista community, going door to door Wednesday trying to assist residents.

Residents who have questions about FEMA assistance or insurance can contact Burns’ office by clicking here.

