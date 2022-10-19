Pursuit on Beachline ends in arrest in Orange County, troopers say

A wanted person has been arrested following a pursuit on State Road 528, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted person has been arrested following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the arrest happened in the westbound lanes of the Beachline near Dallas Boulevard after law enforcement rammed a vehicle in order to stop it.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies started the pursuit when they identified the person on an out-of-state warrant for terrorist threats. The sheriff’s office added that FHP ultimately stopped the vehicle and arrested the wanted person in Orange County.

Investigators did not release the wanted person’s identity nor did they say what that person is accused of doing.

Pictures from the scene show at least three marked FHP cruisers flanking a white Kia Soul, however, investigators have not said what sort of vehicle the wanted person was driving.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

