16-year-old boy critically injured in Mims shooting, deputies say

Teen critically injured in Mims shooting, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

MIMS, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by two people in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened Monday around 9 p.m. near Cypress Avenue.

Deputies said the 16-year-old was with two other teens when they were approached by two other people, who then began shooting at them.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was shot while running away.

The shooting was a targeted attack, according to deputies, and no arrests have been made.

Officials said the boy’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 321-633-7162 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

