16-year-old boy critically injured in Mims shooting, deputies say

Shots fired on Cypress Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Teen critically injured in Mims shooting, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MIMS, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by two people in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened Monday around 9 p.m. near Cypress Avenue.

Deputies said the 16-year-old was with two other teens when they were approached by two other people, who then began shooting at them.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was shot while running away.

The shooting was a targeted attack, according to deputies, and no arrests have been made.

Officials said the boy’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 321-633-7162 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

