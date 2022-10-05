65º

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

Resident: ‘It’s going to be bad if we get another storm here’

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions.

County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road.

“It’s going to be bad if we get another storm here,” Elizabeth Canada said. “It’s going to be really bad.”

Canada and her family live just steps away from a new water line created by the overflow of the St. Johns River.

The river was inundated by the torrential rainfall from Hurricane Ian.

“I’m hoping it don’t get too much higher. So far, we can manage, so that’s a good thing,” she said.

Paces Landing Road is closed at Arch Road in Mims, where floodwaters are covering the roadway. (Copyright 2022 | WKMG-TV/Clickorlando)

Frank Scott rode his horse up to the road closed sign on Paces Landing Road.

He said he has lived in this area his entire life, and he has never seen the waters rise this high.

“(I saw it) when we had four hurricanes in a row,” he said, referring to 2004. “It weren’t as bad as it is now.”

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimate the waters will continue to rise a bit more before they begin a gradual receding next week.

Until then, Canada and her neighbors will be watching, nervously.

