Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters

Ocala police and Marion County Sheriff's Office pulled a FHP car from flood waters caused by Hurricane Ian

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police.

The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the post.

According to the Ocala police, the trooper was able to escape through the car’s window, swim to a tree and radio for help.

Ocala police and Marion County Sheriff's Office pulled a FHP car from flood waters caused by Hurricane Ian (Ocala Police Department)

It wasn’t reported who rescued the trooper, but the trooper was not injured.

