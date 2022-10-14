Brevard County to distribute flood cleanup kits at select libraries after Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is partnering with the Salvation Army to distribute flood cleanup kits to county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Friday.

While supplies last, kits will be distributed at libraries in the most-impacted areas across the county starting on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

The cleanup kits, which are designed to clean and disinfect homes following hurricanes or floods, contain a 5-gallon bucket, 14 inch broom, 14 inch squeegee, mop head, brushes, sponge, work gloves, rubber gloves, mask, heavy duty garbage bags and liquid cleaner.

The following libraries will facilitate kit distribution during regular operating hours:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: