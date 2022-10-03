Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County near Seminole County line, FDOT announces

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County.

The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian, the St. Johns River is experiencing rising water and is causing flooding on the roadway.

FDOT asked motorists to seek an alternative route or follow the detours listed here:

Motorists traveling eastbound on S.R. 46 from Sanford to Mims:

A detour is established for motorists heading east on S.R. 46, to turn south on 17-92

From 17-92 turn onto S.R. 417 to head south

From S.R. 417 use Exit 34 to head east on SR 50

From S.R. 50, head north onto I-95, then use Exit 223 to S.R. 46

Motorists traveling westbound on S.R. 46 from Mims to Sanford:

A detour is established for motorists heading west on S.R. 46, to turn south on I-95

From I-95 use Exit 215 to head west on S.R. 50

From S.R. 50 head north on S.R. 417

From S.R. 417 use Exit 50 to head north on 17-92 to S.R. 46

An estimate for the reopening of State Road 46 is not known as this time.

FDOT asks that motorists continue to regularly check FL511.com for updates to road and bridge closures, which are frequently changing from impacts of the storm.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: