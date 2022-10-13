Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. – Records show a 62-year-old Orlando chiropractor was arrested Thursday less than a week after his previous arrest in which police said he was accused of molesting one of his patients.

Police said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62 — who operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive — was accused of inappropriately touching one of his patients in his role as a chiropractor.

According to the Orange County clerk’s website, Rodrigues was arrested Oct. 7 and faces charges of battery and sexual battery.

The sheriff’s office’s website shows Rodrigues was again arrested Thursday on similar charges — battery and sexual battery.

Detectives said Rodrigues was renting space at The Healthy Human, but it was not immediately clear how he was associated with the business, as his name was not on the company’s website.

Rodrigues was previously accused in 2010 of sexually molesting a teenage girl on the Edgewater High School soccer team during his time as a teacher and soccer coach for the high school.

Rodrigues was found not guilty in that case, and he told the Orlando Sentinel in 2011 that he felt “like I got my life back, and I will continue being a good member of this community, freely.”

The Orlando Police Department announced there may be more victims and urges possible victims to contact (321) 235-5300 or CRIMELINE at (800) 423-8477.

