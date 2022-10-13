Orlando man, 47, arrested after swinging knife at couple walking dog downtown, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police arrested a man early Wednesday who officers said followed a couple walking their dog downtown and attacked them with a 9-inch knife, according to an arrest affidavit.

Upon making contact with the couple — a man and a woman who News 6 is not identifying at this time — officers were told the two had been walking eastbound on E Pine Street at the intersection of S Magnolia Avenue when they noticed a man walking closely behind them.

The boyfriend said something to the man, at which point the man responded “What’s up” before pulling out a knife and swinging it in the boyfriend’s direction, police said.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Johnny Miller, said “I’ll kill you cracker” to the boyfriend before swinging the blade and removing “a huge chunk” of his hair.

Surveillance footage also shows Miller following the couple within arm’s reach before he pulls out a long metal object and swings it in their direction, the affidavit reads. The boyfriend was then seen ducking as the object passes near where his patch of hair was missing, police said.

The couple ran in opposite directions, losing the attacker before calling dispatchers, police said.

As an officer spoke with the girlfriend on E Central Boulevard, she saw Miller near S Court Avenue and immediately recognized him from before, according to the affidavit. Officers then made contact with Miller and arrested him.

Police said they found the weapon, “a sharp, metal, approximately 9-inch knife,” in the area of E Central Boulevard and S Court Avenue.

Miller was booked at the Orange County jail, where he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder, and was granted no bond for the latter charge.

