Local News

Man found dead near downtown Orlando, police say

Officers respond to 600 block of Lexington Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando
Orlando Police Department, OPD, Orlando Police Headquarters (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead near downtown Orlando on Sunday night, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue around 9:40 p.m. and found the man dead.

The department has not released how the man died but said there is no suspect information.

The man’s name and age have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

