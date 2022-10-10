Man found dead near downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead near downtown Orlando on Sunday night, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue around 9:40 p.m. and found the man dead.

The department has not released how the man died but said there is no suspect information.

The man’s name and age have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

