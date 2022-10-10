77º

Local News

42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say

Driver was arrested, charged

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crime
Drugs, loaded firearm and cash discovered during a traffic stop by Orlando Police. (Orlando Police)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street.

During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.

The driver was arrested and charged, according to the Orlando Police Department.

No other information is available at this time. Check back with News 6 for updates.

