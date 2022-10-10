84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say

Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, faces charges of attempted sexual battery and battery

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlando, Crime, Orange County
A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately.

Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators.

[TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said Rodrigues molested one of his patients at some point since the start of October and believe there may be more victims.

Rodrigues faces charges of attempted sexual battery and battery.

Officers want anyone who may be a victim of Rodrigues to call them at 321-235-5300 or they can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email