Applying for FEMA disaster assistance? You should apply for an SBA loan too, FEMA says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of people across Florida are eligible for disaster assistance from FEMA following Hurricane Ian. But if you are applying for help, FEMA wants you to apply for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration too.

SBA disaster loans are low-interest, long-term loans to help people in declared disaster areas: renters, homeowners, businesses and other groups. Loans can be used for home or personal property, business property, or economy injury. They also cover losses not fully covered by insurance.

FEMA says some people may be in a position where they are not eligible for assistance through the agency, but they might be eligible for a loan, which is why FEMA wants people to apply for both FEMA disaster assistance or SBA loans.

Homeowners may be able to get loans of up to $200,000 for structural repairs. Homeowners and renters may also qualify for up to $40,000 to replace important personal property, including automobiles.

If you are approved for an SBA loan, you’re under no obligation to take it. However, failure to return an SBA loan application could disqualify someone from other financial assistance.

You can apply for an SBA loan using an electronic loan application on the SBA website. You can also request a paper application by calling SBA customer service at 1-800-659-2955.

You can also apply by going to a Florida Disaster Recovery Center, where SBA disaster loan specialists are available. The centers are open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find them in the following Central Florida counties:

ORANGE COUNTY

Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Hart Memorial Central Library, 211 E. Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741

POLK COUNTY

W.H. Stuart Center, 1702 S. Holland Pkwy, Bartow, FL 33830

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole State College - Barbara Miller Automotive Center, 100 Weldon Blvd., Sanford, FL 32773

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County Health Department, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32117