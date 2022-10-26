Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile

An alligator takes a bite of a man's arm in Florida.

CHARLOTTE CITY, Fla. – A Florida man took matters into his own hands when an alligator showed up in front of his home.

The man tried to pick up the alligator after it crawled toward some homes in Charlotte City, just north of Fort Myers.

Neighbors said the gator got angry and grabbed the man by the arm.

The gator was eventually let go and relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

