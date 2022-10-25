Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet.

The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential systems.

Eastern Caribbean

An area of low pressure could form over the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this weekend. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development as the low drifts west or west-northwest over the eastern Caribbean this weekend.

The NHC says there’s a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

It’s too soon to know if the system could have any impact on Florida.

The tropics are bubbling in late October.

Northwestern Atlantic

Showers and thunderstorms have decreased in association with a well-defined area of low pressure located just west-northwest of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for development, and the chance of the system becoming a short-lived tropical depression appears to be decreasing.

The low is expected to move north toward cooler waters and into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds by Tuesday night, which should limit further development.

Regardless of development, periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over Bermuda though Tuesday morning.

Southwestern Atlantic

An area of low pressure is expected to form midway between Puerto Rico and Bermuda in a couple of days.

After that, environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual subtropical development of the system while it meanders over the southwestern Atlantic through the weekend.

The system has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Lisa.

Hurricane season ends December 1.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: