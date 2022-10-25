Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park gets reopening date, new ‘Frozen’ touches

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will reopen its front gates to guests beginning Nov. 13, the resort announced on Tuesday.

When guests step foot into the watery winter wonderland, they will see new special touches from the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “Frozen.”

“The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle,” Disney described in a news release.

In addition, guests will also see new “Frozen” inspired menu options as well as favorites including the EARidescent Ice Dream Cone, 50th Ice Dream Sand Pail Sundae and Walt’s Chili Nachos.

Adults can complement their flavorful bites with chilling new beverage offerings like Orange Slope DOLE Whip Swirl at Warming Hut, Red Slope Bloody Mary at Frostbite Freddy’s and a Melt-A-Way Margarita at Polar Pub.

Blizzard Beach Water Park features a number of popular attractions including Summit Plummet, Toboggan Racers, Runoff Rapids and the Cross Country Creek.

During the holiday season, Disney said the water park will sport an enhanced holiday atmosphere including holiday-themed treats, snowfall and festive inner tubes. Guests will also have the chance to meet a tropical-dressed Santa through Dec. 31.

Following pandemic closures, Blizzard Beach Water Park was the first to reopen to guests. The water park later closed for a refurbishment as Typhoon Lagoon reopened to guests.

Click here for more information about Blizzard Beach Water Park.

