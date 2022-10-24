US Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over Walt Disney World

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Spaceship Earth at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to soar over Walt Disney World later this week.

On Thursday morning, the squadron will fly over Magic Kingdom as part of the kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month.

“They will do two passes beginning at 9:30 a.m. over the park (weather dependent) culminating in their famous delta maneuver where they pass over the castle accelerating rapidly in different directions giving the appearance of a fireworks display,” Disney described.

The Thunderbirds were last seen at Walt Disney World in October 2020 as part of a tribute to honor past and present service members and our nation’s fallen.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at the Orlando Air & Space Show on Oct. 29 and 30.

The show takes place at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

