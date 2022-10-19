Fantasmic! returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Nov. 3

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!” will make its grand return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Nov. 3, the resort announced Wednesday.

The show invites guests into Mickey Mouse’s imagination for a larger-than-life show painted on a grand canvas of dancing water overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, including Maleficent, a 40-feet tall dragon. When Disney villains intrude on Mickey’s fantasy and turn his dreams into nightmares, he uses the powers of good to triumph over evil.

“Fantasmic! is a show that will take you on a journey to see so many characters, so many villains and heroes,” said Melanie Gagne, entertainment proprietor for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “It’s one of our biggest shows, and many guests will plan their day or their entire vacation around Fantasmic!”

The 6,900-seat Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at the park has been empty ever since Walt Disney World was forced to close its doors back in 2020.

When the show makes its grand return next month, guests will see an all-new sequence that will bring to life heroic moments from Disney stories such as “Moana,” “Mulan,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas” and “Frozen 2.”

'Fantasmic' sign at Disney's Hollywood Studios (WKMG)

“In bringing Fantasmic! back, we have a brand-new scene that we’re calling our Disney Heroes scene,” said Matthew Hamel, show director for Disney Live Entertainment.

In addition to the new sequences, the show also got some technical upgrades, including new lightning.

“It was extremely exciting to take advantage of technological enhancements that didn’t originally exist when the show opened in 1998,” said Katrina Mena Rick, broadcast creative producer for Disney Live Entertainment. “So, we (worked) with other disciplines such as special effects, lighting, lasers and music to ensure that our visual content was as exactly seamless and as beautiful as it could be.”

Beginning Oct. 26, dining packages for select restaurants at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be available for dining beginning Nov. 30.

Fantasmic! is performed nightly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests can enter the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater up to 90 minutes prior to the show’s start.

“Bringing back Fantasmic! here at Disney’s Hollywood Studios means so much to our guests,” said Mena Rick. “It was a task to not only preserve the legacy of the show but also introduce new characters for the next generation.”

