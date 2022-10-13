What’s cooking? Disney launches new site for all things foodie

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney has debuted a new website that celebrates some of the new food and beverage offerings heading to its theme parks.

The site is being called Disney Eats. The company said the site will explore new foods, flavorful updates at the parks and resorts, stories, recipes, and more.

“Disney Eats is our chance to bring to you the beauty and artistry that goes into making all the culinary delights across the Disney Parks and beyond,” Disney explained on its blog. “We’ll take you behind the food, show you the chefs who pour their hearts and souls into taking you on a flavorful journey with every bite, and keep you in the know on anything and everything you can snack on, from the in-park classics, like churros and Mickey pretzels, to the fine dining experiences, like Victoria & Albert’s at Walt Disney World Resort and Napa Rose at Disneyland Resort.”

Readers of Disney Parks Blog will be able to find the page under the topics tab.

Disney is also encouraging guests to share their food journeys by using the hashtag #DisneyEats on social media.

