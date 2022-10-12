85º

‘Fantasmic’ returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month

No exact premiere date has been set yet

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Fantasmic at Disney's Hollywood Studios (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – It’s the moment fans of Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been waiting for, the return of the nighttime show “Fantasmic.”

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World shared news on social media that the popular show will be making its grand return sometime next month.

Just last month, Disney said that cast rehearsals for the show were now underway.

“Fantasmic” has been suspended since Walt Disney World was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020.

Back in June, Walt Disney World said the show will return with new show sequences and technical enhancements. Currently, Disney said the show features more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music.

An exact date has not been announced yet.

