Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event.

Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.

[TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

The visitor complex said that as part of the event initiative, guests are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items and hygiene products to donate to the Brevard County Sharing Centers.

The complex is looking for the following items to be donated:

Canned goods such as soups, canned fruits and vegetables, and tuna.

Other non-perishable foods like pasta, oatmeal or sauces.

Baby formula, food and supplies.

Hygiene products such as deodorant, toothbrushes, soap and shampoo.

The visitor complex said in order for a guest to receive the discount they must present a driver’s license or utility bill from Brevard County. Tickets must be purchased at the visitor complex ticket plaza on the date of entry. Only the purchaser needs to be a Brevard County resident, and the discount can be shared with up to 6 people per party.

The limited-time ticket promotion is available through Oct. 30.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is currently hosting its Taste of Space event.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.