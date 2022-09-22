Kennedy Space Center to search for perfect ‘Marstini’ at annual Taste of Space

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Some of NASA’s finest will be on hand to search for the perfect Marstini at this year’s annual Taste of Space at Kennedy Space Center next month.

The event is Oct. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the visitor’s center in the Gateway: Deep Space Launch Complex.

Guests will get to mingle with astronauts, sample food and drinks and vote for the Marstini Shake-off People’s Choice Award, a competition among local bars and restaurants to create the Marstini cocktail.

Participating restaurants and bars so far include Playalinda Brewing Company, Third Culture Kitchen, The Space Bar and Jack & Harry’s.

Food options include:

Robonaut Red Ale Beer Cheese Dip with Pretzel Bites

Bacon Wrapped Scallops with Apricot Jam

Arugula Salad with Toasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries and Citrus Vinaigrette

Wisconsin Cheddar Soup with Smoked Applewood Bacon and Pretzel Croutons

Cheesy Potato and Bratwurst Casserole

Pork Schnitzel Slider Topped with Brussel Sprout Slaw, Tossed with Lemon Vinaigrette

Carved Roasted Turkey Breast with Root Vegetables and Spiced Apple Cider Glaze

Black Forest Cupcakes

Citrus Gelatin Finished with Keyline Foam in Mini Beer Steins

Apple Blossom with Caramel Sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Ginger Snaps

Tickets for the event are $159 and can be purchased on the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website.