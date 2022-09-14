Southern Hill Farms brings back 7th annual Fall Festival in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla – It’s pumpkin time and Southern Hill Farms will bring its seventh annual Fall Festival to Clermont.

The festival will run Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 23 to Nov. 13 at the farm located at 16651 Schofield Road.

Admission includes access to the sunflower fields, the pumpkin patch, the barn and more.

There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and craft drinks.

For those with a sweet tooth, the festival will offer its traditional selection of fall desserts such as apple cider donuts, blueberry cobbler and pumpkin muffins.

Attendees will also have access to the kids’ zone featuring a petting zoo, inflatables, trampolines and more activities for the entire family.

According to Southern Hill Farms’ website, tickets must be purchased in advance.

