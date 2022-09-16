Your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the start of “Wies’n” or better known by many as Oktoberfest.

With this over two-week celebration quickly approaching, now is the time to begin your planning.

This grand celebration takes place in Munich, Germany annually and begins with the Mayor of Munich tapping the first keg. While you may not see Mayor Jerry Demmings opening the first barrel, you can still find many weekend Wies’n celebrations in Central Florida.

Here’s a look at some places to stuff your stomachs with bratwurst, roast chicken, and your chance to contribute to the almost seven million liters of beer consumed in Germany a year.

ICON Park Oktoberfest

Select dates from Sept. 16-Oct. 2, Fridays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Authentic Bavarian music, polka music, and sounds of instruments like wooden spoons will fill the air at ICON Park’s first annual beer fest. Special beer, food, and entertainment will be offered.

Hourglass Brewing Longwood Oktoberfest

Sept. 24-25 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Join Hourglass Brewing at their Taproom for a two day celebration including live music and a plethora of German beer offerings.

Oviedo Oktoberfest

Sept. 22-24, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This three-day German festival will be kicking off next week. Food, music, contests, and more will be available at the Oviedo Amphitheater and Cultural Center. New this year, performances by Marty Gross and The Sonnenschein Express.

Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest

Oct. 14-16, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Head over to the Sanford Civic Center where organizers say there will be plenty of gemütlichkeit. On the off chance you don’t speak German, that means friendliness and good cheer. All that combined with food, beer, folk costumes, and days of dancing.

Taptoberfest

Sept. 23-25, 11 a.m. to midnight

The 6th Annual Taptoberfest is kicking off next Friday at The Brass Tap in Palm Coast. Get a taste of German beer, pretzels and bratwursts before competing in corn hole contests, liter relay chugs, and stein hoisting.

German American Society of Central Florida Oktoberfest

Oct. 1 and Oct. 22, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join the German American Society in Casselberry as they celebrate their 50th Annual Oktoberfest. This family friendly event will feature Oompah music, beer on tap, and schnitzel.

Ocala World Equestrian Center Oktoberfest

Oct. 1, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers suggest breaking out the lederhosen for this annual event. Enjoy traditional German food, steins of beer, the chicken dance, and more live music.

Blocktoberfest

Oct. 5, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Head over to Wall Street Plaza in Downtown Orlando for what organizers describe as being “the ultimate German party”. Hang out in their beer garden while listening to music, eating food, and competing in their stein hoisting contest.

Celebration Town Center Oktoberfest

Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30pm and Oct. 22, 5 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The town of Celebration will be hosting their 16th annual two-day Oktoberfest fall celebration to round off the month of October.

Weekend celebrations include music by Bryan Malpass on Friday. Cat Ridgeway and The Tourists will be featured on Saturday for “Rocktoberfest”. Hayrides will be offered throughout the weekend and leaves are scheduled to fall every hour.

Dezerland Action Park Orlando Oktoberfest

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30, during normal park hours.

Join Dezerland Action Park for a month of traditional German dishes and seasonal offerings. If extensive car collections, go-karting, axe throwing or trampolines is not your thing, maybe the 1-pound Bavarian pretzel will interest you.

Either way the 850,000 square-feet of entertainment space has many options for a family friendly Oktoberfest celebration.

Even if beer may not be on your radar, there are many family friendly events across the Central Florida area that are perfect for eating authentic food and playing games.

