Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances

Admission is free for festival

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Oktoberfest (Pixabay)

OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!

Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night.

City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.

Here are the hours for each day of the festival:

  • Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be German beer, food, music, contests and more during the festivities.

Festivalgoers will be able to experience performances from Orlando Trachtenverein and King Guys Oktoberfest Brass Band. Orlando Trachtenverein is a group that performs traditional German, Bavarian, & Austrian entertainment, according to its website.

Admission is free, but beer punch cards are available to purchase online. There are three punch card options: $25, $50 and $100.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

