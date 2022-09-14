Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s minimum wage is set to go up again at the end of September.

As part of a 6-year plan to increase the hourly wage to $15, Florida’s minimum wage will increase by $1 on Friday, Sept. 30, to $11 an hour.

The pay increase comes after Florida voters passed Amendment 2 in the November 2020 general election. Amendment 2 provided for the state minimum wage to rise over the next several years — which was a change to Section 24 of Article X in the Florida Constitution.

Orlando trial attorney John Morgan led the effort to get Amendment 2 on the ballot, investing $6 million of his own money into the initiative.

The remaining pay increase schedule is:

$12 on Sept. 30, 2023

$13 on Sept. 30, 2024

$14 on Sept. 30, 2025

$15 on Sept. 30, 2026

Beginning on Sept. 30, 2027, the state’s plan would be to have an annual adjustment to the state minimum wage based on increases to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

