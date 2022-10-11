Disney reveals finisher medals for 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – RunDisney has shared a first-look at the finisher medals for its 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

The four-day event, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, takes place at Walt Disney World beginning Feb. 23.

Runners will have the chance to participate in a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or the Fairy Tale Challenge.

“Each race weekend event takes inspiration from our royal women and everyone behind them, from whom they draw their strength. The people they lean on, the people they care for, the people who came before them, and those who believe in what each of them can achieve,” Disney explained on its blog. “When these women are at their strongest, we see the inspiration behind their strength: the faces of their community.”

The Disney Princess 5K medal features Jasmine, Rajah and the magic carpet.

Disney Princess 5K (runDisney)

The Disney Princess Enchanted 10K race features Belle, Lumière, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip.

Disney Princess Enchanted 10K (runDisney)

The Disney Princess Half Marathon features Moana and her trusty chicken friend, Hei Hei the Rooster.

Disney Princess Half Marathon (runDisney)

Cinderella is front and center on the medal for the Disney Fairy Tale Challenge medal.

Disney Fairy Tale Challenge (runDisney)

The race weekend will include an early morning Disney Princess yoga, as well as virtual options for those who wish to run the races during their own time.

Currently, all the in-person races are sold out online. Virtual options are still available.

