Here’s how you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has rolled out special offerings as it celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

Running now through Oct. 15, guests can savor delicious food and drink offerings across the resort, hear live music, check out some exciting attractions, shop for culturally inspired apparel and décor and see favorite Hispanic and Latin American characters around the theme parks.

[TRENDING: Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools | Win passes to Country Thunder music festival | Become a News 6 Insider]

The honorary celebration with the slogan “Together We Are Magia” is happening as Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary.

See some of the festivities below.

Live entertainment

Mariachi Cobre at EPCOT (Disney)

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Walt Disney World will have several opportunities for guests to enjoy live music and entertainment. At EPCOT, guests can enjoy the exciting melodies of Mariachi Cobre and their world-famous traditional folk music from Jalisco, Mexico. Also at the Mexico Pavilion, guests can hear music and songs performed by Marimba de las Américas on select days of the week. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can dance to the beat while hearing tunes performed by the Viva Gaia Street Band. La Calle will also be performing new updated Latin-pop tunes, which some might recognize from the hit Disney film “Encanto” and “Coco” at Disney Springs.

Guests can find showtimes on the My Disney Experience app or on the Disney Springs event calendar.

Character experiences and attractions

“Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

At Magic Kingdom, one of the newest cavalcades to roll down Main Street U.S.A., the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” is featuring some popular characters.

Debuting earlier this year, the cavalcade features nearly 30 Disney and Pixar characters.

Mirabel during the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” (McReynolds)

During Hispanic Heritage Month, some of the most popular Hispanic and Latin American characters including Miguel from “Coco,” Mirabel from “Encanto,” and José Carioca and Panchito from “The Three Caballeros.” The cavalcade begins near Splash Mountain and runs down Main Street U.S.A.

Guests can find showtimes for the cavalcade in the My Disney Experience App.

Sign for the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros (McReynolds)

Walt Disney World has two attractions that guests can experience during this time. Over at EPCOT, guests can sing alongside the Three Caballeros during the “Gran Fiesta Tour” in the Mexico Pavilion. At Magic Kingdom, guests can check out Mickey’s PhilharMagic, which features a performance of the song “Un Poco Loco” from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” and an animated scene based on the movie.

A sign near one of the entrances to Disney Springs is seen Monday, May 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

At Disney Springs, guests can check out the Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression. The experience highlights a new and vibrant work from Leo Gómez, representing the immense talent of Hispanic and Latin artists. Disney said on its blog that additional artists will be showcased as the Art Walk grows.

Food and drinks

Tres Leches Cupcake at Flame Tree Barbecue, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Disney)

Walt Disney World announced on its blog that during this celebration, guests can try an assortment of 70 food and drinks options that are all inspired by Hispanic and Latin American cultures. The food and drinks are not just at the theme parks as many offerings are also available at Disney Springs restaurants along with Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

EPCOT: Sunshine Seasons, Chef Verónica’s Birria Tacos: Birria tacos with beef, Monterrey Jack, onions, cilantro, and lime served with consommé (Disney)

Guests can try things including the Chef Verónica’s Birria Tacos at EPCOT’s Sunshine Seasons, an “Encanto” inspired Tres Leches Cupcake at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Dulce De Chocolate donut at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs and so much more. To see a complete guide to all the food and drinks available, click here.

Resort and photo experiences

Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots (Disney)

When you visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT or Disney Springs, Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots will be available. Guests can virtually pose with favorite characters, scenes and animals from Disney’s “Encanto” and Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.” A “Together We Are Magia” border will also be available at all theme parks, Disney said.

The fun continues at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Guests can complete their days by watching movies that highlight Hispanic culture during “Movies Under the Stars.” Each resort will play popular films including “The Book of Life,” “Encanto,” “Coco,” “Elena and the Secret of Avalor,” “Saludos Amigos,” and “Ferdinand.”

Click here to see all the experiences available during Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month at Walt Disney World.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.